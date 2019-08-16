Mackenzie McKee is taking a second look at the status of her marriage.

On Friday afternoon, the Teen Mom OG star got fans buzzing with her brand-new Instagram post. Despite wearing her wedding ring in the photo, the MTV star told followers that her relationship status with Josh McKee has changed.

"Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve," Mackenzie wrote on social media. "Edit: this is an old photo so my ring is on."

And just a couple of hours earlier, the proud mom went on Twitter explaining her decision.

"To the girls (I know who you are) who called in. Nice try," she wrote online. "However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what's best. Thank you."