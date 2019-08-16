Anybody know what it means to fold in the cheese?

Schitt's Creek just released a gigantic blooper reel and it's just as good as you might imagine it to be. Better, even. Just a true delight for your Friday morning.

You want golf-related sexual innuendo? You got it. You want Alexis failing to perform the title track off of her critically reviewed limited reality series A Little Bit Alexis? You got it. You want Moira Rose slooooowly performing Danny Boy? You definitely got it. You know what else you got that you didn't want? A slo-mo shot of Chris Elliot's snot falling out of his nose. It's truly all here in this blooper reel.