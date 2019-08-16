Taylor Swift just delivered her most romantic song to date!

The superstar singer has released "Lover," the title track off of her upcoming seventh studio album. This is the song that sparked engagement rumors last week after T.Swift previewed the track in her September Vogue cover story.

"My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue," Swift sings on the song. "All's well that ends well to end up with you."

The lyrics raised eyebrows on social media because of their reference to something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, which is a wedding tradition. This possible nod to a wedding ceremony had Swifties thinking their fave singer was engaged to her longtime love, Joe Alwyn. However, E! News later confirmed that Swift is not engaged.