Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Boyfriend, Jung Kyung-Ho Spotted On A Movie Date

On 15 August, Girls' Generation member, Sooyoung was spotted with her long-time beau, actor Jung Kyung-Ho on a little movie date. The two stars were spotted watching the movie, EXIT, which stars Girls' Generation's Yoona.

The 35-year-old actor and 29-year-old idol turned actress have been dating for 7 years and are still going strong. While Sooyoung came in support of Yoona, Jung watched the flick in support of his industry friend, Jo Jung-Suk, who starred opposite the K-pop idol. There has been rumours that Jung might be starring in a new tvN drama, tentatively titled Doctor Playbook, alongside Jo Jung-Suk. Hence, his support Jo's latest movie, continues to fuel these rumours.

That aside, it was refreshing to see a celebrity couple go for a simple movie date just like everyone else. Fans who spotted the couple claimed, "They felt more human because they came to watch a movie during the holiday like any other couple."