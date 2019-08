K-Pop Boy Band EXO Is Coming To Singapore

Singapore EXO-Ls, are you prepared to see EXO in the flesh this September?

The K-pop boy band will be making a stop in the Lion City for their fifth concert tour, Exploration.

According to a Facebook post from One Production, the boy band will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 15 September 2019, at 3pm. Ticketing details have not been released as yet.

Members expected to take part in the concert include Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. D.O. is currently serving his mandatory military service, while Lay is currently promoting other projects in China — both will not be part of this concert.