B.A.P Himchan's Assault Accuser Forwarded To Prosecution For Blackmail

In the midst of former B.A.P member, Himchan, being indicted on charges of indecent act by compulsion, the woman who accused the 29-year-old idol of assault (referred to as 'A' by local media) has been forwarded to the prosecution under suspicions of joint blackmail.
On 13 August, a representative from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station stated that 'A' is being suspected of alleged joint blackmail and is being looked into by the prosecutors.
No further details regarding how this suspicion of blackmail came to light were given by the police. Local media have begun speculating whether the aforementioned situation with 'A' will affect Himchan's second trial.
On 12 July, former B.A.P member, Himchan had his first court trial after he was indicted without detention by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.
During the trial, Himchan's lawyer stated to the court that, "There were feelings of interest between the two. It wasn't explicit consent, but there was implied consent, which is why it is not indecent act by compulsion."
Himchan's legal representative insisted during the trial that no indecent assault occurred as feelings were mutual between Himchan and 'A'.
"It's clear that there were feelings of interest between them," the lawyer stated, "We acknowledge the truth of the kissing and the touching of [her] chest, but there was no other physical contact beyond that."
A second trial has yet to be scheduled and as of writing this article, both Himchan and 'A' has yet to make a public statement regarding 'A' being forwarded to prosecution for alleged blackmail.
The story is still developing.