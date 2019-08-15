B.A.P Himchan's Assault Accuser Forwarded To Prosecution For Blackmail

In the midst of former B.A.P member, Himchan, being indicted on charges of indecent act by compulsion, the woman who accused the 29-year-old idol of assault (referred to as 'A' by local media) has been forwarded to the prosecution under suspicions of joint blackmail.

On 13 August, a representative from the Seoul Gangnam Police Station stated that 'A' is being suspected of alleged joint blackmail and is being looked into by the prosecutors.

No further details regarding how this suspicion of blackmail came to light were given by the police. Local media have begun speculating whether the aforementioned situation with 'A' will affect Himchan's second trial.