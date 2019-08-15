Lee Seung-Gi And Suzy Bae's Drama Vagabond Finally Confirms Release Date

Vagabond tells the action-packed story of Cha Dal-Gun (played by Lee) an aspiring action star who works as a stuntman. When a civilian aircraft mysteriously crashed, killing 200 civilians including Cha's nephew, he becomes determined to get to the bottom of the cause of the accident. During his investigation, Cha stumbles upon a web of corruption that involves agencies such as the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Cha meets Go Hae-Ri (played by Bae), an agent who chose the life of a civil servant to support her family but ends up becoming a covert operative for the NIS, and their lives become inevitably intertwined.

Watch the trailer for the show below: