Lee Seung-Gi And Suzy Bae's Drama Vagabond Finally Confirms Release Date

Unioncom/VCG via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 9:15 PM
The upcoming blockbuster action drama, Vagabond, has finally confirmed their official premiere date. The spy-based drama stars 32-year-old top actor, Lee Seung-gi and 24-year-old singer turned actress, Suzy Bae and is set to premiere on 20 September 2019 on local Korean broadcast channel SBS, and globally via Netflix.
The show was initially supposed to premiere this April, but due to prolonged discussions with Netflix, the show's air date was pushed back. Filming for Vagabond wrapped up in May this year, and the star-studded cast moved on to other projects while the show went through post-production.
Vagabond tells the action-packed story of Cha Dal-Gun (played by Lee) an aspiring action star who works as a stuntman. When a civilian aircraft mysteriously crashed, killing 200 civilians including Cha's nephew, he becomes determined to get to the bottom of the cause of the accident. During his investigation, Cha stumbles upon a web of corruption that involves agencies such as the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Cha meets Go Hae-Ri (played by Bae), an agent who chose the life of a civil servant to support her family but ends up becoming a covert operative for the NIS, and their lives become inevitably intertwined.
Watch the trailer for the show below:
To promote his upcoming drama, Lee has planned an Asia fan-meeting tour aptly called Vagabond Voyage in October of this year. The superstar will be hitting four cities, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Tickets for the fan-meet are currently on sale, so fans of Lee Seung-gi take note!
Vagabond premieres 20 September 2019 on SBS and Netflix.
