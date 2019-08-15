Ariana Grande Got FOMO And Wanted To Be In This BLACKPINK Photo

FOMO is real, guys, and stars get it too!

Ariana Grande was the latest victim when she chanced upon this photo of BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo along with her producer Tommy Brown on Instagram. Brown is a long-time collaborator of Grande's, having worked with her on her latest Sweetener album and on hits such as "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next".

Brown posted a photo that he took with the BLACKPINK girls in a photo booth, along with the caption, "New member of @blackpinkofficial I know I'm your favorite".

But the comments were where things got interesting.

Jisoo playfully wrote, "welcome", in a nod to Brown's reference as the new member of their group, and Grande was quick to jump in as well.

"this is the best photo i've ever seen," she said. And followed up with another comment, "please and i mean please ... please photoshop me in".