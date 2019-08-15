Ariana Grande Got FOMO And Wanted To Be In This BLACKPINK Photo

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 8:11 PM
FOMO is real, guys, and stars get it too!
Ariana Grande was the latest victim when she chanced upon this photo of BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo along with her producer Tommy Brown on Instagram. Brown is a long-time collaborator of Grande's, having worked with her on her latest Sweetener album and on hits such as "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next".
Brown posted a photo that he took with the BLACKPINK girls in a photo booth, along with the caption, "New member of @blackpinkofficial I know I'm your favorite".
But the comments were where things got interesting.
Jisoo playfully wrote, "welcome", in a nod to Brown's reference as the new member of their group, and Grande was quick to jump in as well.
"this is the best photo i've ever seen," she said. And followed up with another comment, "please and i mean please ... please photoshop me in".
Who knew Grande was such a big BLACKPINK stan?
Brown more than willingly obliged the "7 Rings" singer's request and shortly uploaded another photo to his account — safe to say, the outcome was suitably hilarious.
"Sry here's the real one," he captioned the photo after editing Grande into the middle of his photo booth shot with the K-pop girl group.
Always one to take a joke, the Grammy Award-winning singer replied, "ty so good seeing u guys".
Jennie also played along, saying, "Imy guys already @arianagrande @tbhits".
10/10 for the effort and giving Ariana Grande x BLACKPINK stans the content they never knew they needed, Tommy Brown!
Brown was recently in Seoul and met up with the BLACKPINK girls. This led to speculation that the long-time Ariana Grande producer was working on a project with the K-pop group — not least because his friend, entrepreneur Tony Fernandes uploaded a selfie with the producer with a very telling caption.
"My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene," wrote Feranades.
My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene. What a talent. But what I love about him is his humility. A good soul. Long may that continue and let's make some great music together.
We'll definitely keeping an eye out for more details on this.
