Netflix

Sonny Valicenti, glimpsed in season one but with even more of an unsettling presence in season two, started following people home in L.A. to get in the BTK mindset.

"One thing I did, a couple of nights, was I would walk the residential streets in my neighborhood, and I would pick like a young couple to follow home," Valicenti—who was only told when he first got the role in 2017 that he was playing "ADT Serviceman"—told Indiewire. "The main goal was for them, of course, not to know that I was doing that, but it felt important to feel that experience; to have it be night, have this very strange secret that I'm following these people, and really start to feel my heart race, start to feel kind of utterly alone while also being 15 feet away from people I don't know.

"I could only really stand it for a minute or two," he added. "But that was enough information for me to kind of take away from it, in the event that there was going to be a scene waiting in someone's house for them to come home...You take the information and run."

Though he was only a peripheral character in season one, he started getting recognized, of the "I just saw the ADT Serviceman at the coffee shop" tweet variety.

And Valicenti didn't mind the ambiguity of not knowing 100 percent who he was playing. "There's plenty of research to do," he told Indiewire, "but I feel like the focus was mainly on the desire as opposed to a specific person. My character being referred to as the ADT serviceman is really a great metaphor for what the work was about: It was less about trying to make it be Dennis Rader, or whatever serial killer, and more about just being a human being."