by Mike Vulpo | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 10:41 AM
The family drama involving the Chrisley crew isn't slowing down just yet.
Just days after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes—claims they strongly deny—new allegations are being made public that could showcase a divided family.
In a police report obtained by E! News, Lindsie Chrisley stated that "there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her."
And according to the report taken on July 16, 2019, Lindsie stated that she recently learned her step brother claimed to have purchased a sex tape involving her. Based on the report, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host stated her father and step brother "wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her."
In response to the claims, Todd released a statement to E! News denying the accusations.
"It's heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with [Bachelor Nation stars] Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016," the Chrisley Knows Best star shared. "Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff's office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she's telling more lies about me."
Todd added, "Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her."
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images, JB Lacroix/WireImage
E! News has reached out to Robby, Josh and Lindsie's teams for comment.
Julie and Todd's attorney Stephen Friedberg also calls any claims of extortion "completely false." He also shared with E! News that Lindsie made a sworn statement—before filing a police report—where she wanted to support her father.
"Back on June 6th of this year, I interviewed her and took a sworn statement and she denied everything. She stated she was never coerced in being an aid to her father at all. I don't know exactly what happened with the family fracturing but bottom line, there was a rift in the family, which is why she was not on the show," the couple's attorney shared with E! News. "She came voluntarily and contacted her father and that she wanted to help and that she had information and she voluntarily came into the office."
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the US Attorney's Office confirmed to E! News that Todd and Julie pleaded not guilty to all charges during their arraignment. They were each subsequently released on $100,000 unsecured appearance bonds.
Soon after, Lindsie broke her silence on the family's legal drama with a statement through her lawyer.
"It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information," Lindsie's attorney stated. "Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution."
On Thursday morning, Todd took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for all the supporters and expressed comfort in his faith.
"We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn't been cancelled, God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us, so the Lord says, ‘May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in,'" Todd wrote. "To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life, we love you with all of our hearts, the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming. God is good."
