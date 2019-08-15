Lauren London and More Stars Honor Nipsey Hussle on His Birthday

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 9:40 AM
Lauren London is paying tribute to her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been his 34th birthday.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, née Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed on March 31 outside of his store, The Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. Nipsey is survived by kids Kross Asghedom, from his relationship with Lauren, as well as daughter Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.
"Today We celebrate You my beloved Today we honor you King," Lauren wrote on Instagram. "We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life. Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life. His Purpose still lives on with us all."
"Ermias wasn't a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul," Lauren continued. "Today is the day we lift up."
She concluded her post by writing, "Long Live My other half My beloved King Ermias Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you I love you Still here holding it UP!"
Many of Nipsey's friends and fellow celebs have also honored the late rapper on his birthday.
"Happy bday @nipseyhussle bless up," DJ Khaled wrote on Instagram. "The marathon continues."
"Cheers King Happy Birthday to a real one," Swizz Beatz posted Thursday alongside a photo with Nipsey.
"Happy Birthday NIP. I know you somewhere celebrating looking down at us," Tyga wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Nipsey. "we lookin up at u bro #themarathoncontinues."
T.I. also took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late star, sharing a series of pictures along with a message.
"Happy C-day Lil Bro.... We've all faced trauma and dealt wit death our whole lives but for some reason yours hit different... Even still we stand solid," he wrote. "You left an undeniable legacy behind for all of us to use as a blueprint to success. With love and respect we represent & salute you daily!!! #TMC."
T.I. also celebrated the late rapper's legacy this week by unveiling a new Nipsey Hussle exhibit at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.
