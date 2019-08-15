Stassi Schroeder, the stand-up comic?

The Vanderpump Rules star and podcast host did stand-up comedy for the first time—with the help of David Spade—for the new Comedy Central series Lights Out with David Spade.

"I have never f—king tried stand-up before and I am s—ting my pants," she says in the exclusive clip below. "I've always said that stand-up comedy is probably the hardest job you can choose, like, I don't understand why people would choose it."

Stassi's not doing it alone, she'll have David and Jeff Ross in her ear feeding her the lines as she tackles one of her greatest fears. "I've never done comedy in front of people," she says.