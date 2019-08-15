by Corinne Heller | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 8:28 AM
Ain't no party like a Kylie Jenner birthday trip!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 22 this past weekend and has been celebrating with her family and friends for the past week during a lavish trip to Europe. The group, which includes her beau Travis Scott, their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and mom Kris Jenner, first traveled via a reported $250-million rented yacht around the Amalfi coast of Italy and recently hit up the South of France.
On Thursday, Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her doing shots with her friends and the women having an impromptu dance party during lunch at a busy restaurant at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. The group included her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer.
"Best bday of all time," Kylie wrote.
Hours earlier, the reality star posted on her Instagram page photos of herself wearing a $529 short pink and white floral corset Duygu Ay Collection dress, $620 Bottega Veneta white leather slides and pearl-framed gold tone pearl embellished cat eye Gucci sunglasses and posing with Travis and Stormi, writing, "Baby we should hit up the South of France."
See photos from Kylie's birthday trip to Europe:
Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie's bestie Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou posted this photo of the reality star on their stop in Antibes.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie posted this video of Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer dancing during lunch at Antibes.
Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie's friends have a dance party in Antibes.
Instagram / Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie's bestie Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou strikes a pose at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Bottoms up!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
We see you, Stormi Webster!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's beau Travis Scott says hello.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie is all smiles on a boat.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie poses for a pic in the South of France.
Kylie and Travis cozy up for a photo in the South of France.
Kylie can be seen holding a pink Hermès bag and sporting Gucci sunglasses while posing alongside daughter Stormi.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and beau Travis Scott have a laugh in the South of France.
While celebrating her Kylie Cosmetics birthday collection, the reality star showed some skin in her Chanel blue surf bikini and coverup from What Goes Around Comes Around.
Mother-daughter bonding has never looked more special. "Amore mio," Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram.
With a yacht like this, we would never want to leave either.
"Just another Sunday," Sofia Richie shared on Instagram while enjoying the beautiful Positano views with Yris Palmer.
"Today's office situation. #love #kyliesbirthdaytour," Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram while showcasing her white bikini.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and Stormi Webster pose for a pic in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie poses for another pic in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie snuggles Stormi Webster in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and his and Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster take in the sights.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and her beau Travis Scott enjoy an intimate moment in Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie, Travis Scott and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster explore Positano.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie poses for a colorful pic.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Perfect day in Positano," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of daughter Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie shares a selfie video at her birthday party.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The Lord arrives at Kylie's birthday party!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie is presented with her birthday cake.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster sing "Happy Birthday" together.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner celebrates at Kylie's birthday party.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
This is 22!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases a new necklace from beau Travis Scott.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie prepares for more birthday fun.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie debuts a new glam look on her birthday.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie showcases her new bling.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guests enjoyed fresh fruit, croissants and cheese.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
A shot of the reported $250-million luxury yacht Kylie rented for her birthday celebration in Italy.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou dances with the reality star's Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Piña coladas all around!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott joins the birthday evening festivities.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story this video of her celebrating Kylie's birthday with her.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie is presented with a birthday tray.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott ride a jet ski in Positano, Italy.
Splash News
Kylie and beau Travis Scott have some fun on the water.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Birthday balloon fun!
Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris joins in the celebration!
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
There's no better way to celebrate your birthday than with the ones you love the most.
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
The lovebirds share a sweet moment during a day trip to Nerano.
