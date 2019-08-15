Watch Alessia Cara Nail Impressions of Billie Eilish and Amy Winehouse

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alessia Cara

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Alessia Cara is back and ready for more.

The 23-year-old singer competed against Jimmy Fallon in a "Wheel of Musical Impressions" rematch on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

To play the game, each celebrity hit a button that activated the "musical impressions generator." He or she was then assigned a singer to impersonate, as well as a song to perform.

Cara dominated the game in 2017 with her impressions of Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and Lorde, and it seemed like she was ready to defend her title again. The "Here" artist started off by impersonating Billie Eilish and singing "Pop Goes the Weasel." She also channeled Alanis Morissette for a version of "Hush, Little Baby," as well as the late Amy Winehouse for a rendition of "Old MacDonald Had a Farm."

To be fair, Fallon nailed his impressions, too. The late-night host sang "Rubber Duckie" as The Doors and "Baby Shark" as Mick Jagger.

Watch

Alessia Cara Isn't Over Hearing Her Songs on the Radio

Watch the video to determine the true winner.

You can also watch their 2017 face-off here.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Alessia Cara , Jimmy Fallon , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show , Amy Winehouse , Alanis Morissette , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.