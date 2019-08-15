Melanie C, GoT's Raleigh Ritchie and More Celebs To Perform at the 2019 Podium Lounge

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 15 Aug. 2019 12:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Melanie C, WorldPride NYC 2019

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

One of the biggest events of the year in Singapore — the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019 — is happening right around the corner. 

After the nail-biting action on the race tracks and the massive concert that follows, it would such a shame to end the night so early. So if it's an after-party you have in mind, the Podium Lounge Singapore is where it's at. For the 11th year now, Podium Lounge has lined up artists from all over the world to throw an epic party this Formula 1 season. 

Check out the full list of acts that will be headlining the Podium Lounge Singapore this year: 

Read

Gwen Stefani Will Be Headlining The 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

1. Melanie C

It's starting off with a bang! Fresh off the sold-out Spice World 2019 tour, Sporty Spice will be there to take over the DJ deck on opening night. In the wise words of the icons that are the Spice Girls, get ready to swing it, shake it, move it and make it that night. 

2. Raleigh Ritchie

Though he is best known for his role as Grey Worm in Game of Thrones, did you know that Raleigh Ritchie is also a musician and performer? Ritchie will be performing tracks live from his debut album, You're A Man Now, Boy at the Podium Lounge. Ritchie's 2016 debut album has amassed over 200 million streams worldwide with hits such as "Bloodsport". This will also be his first time performing in Singapore. 

3. The Cuban Brothers

The eccentric four-member soul and funk group that is The Cuban Brothers will be gracing the night with their epic dance-routines and live music that gets you grooving. With their own unique mix of comedy sketches, B-boy routines and funk music, it's going to be a wild night when the brothers are in town. 

Other artists that will be performing at the Podium Lounge Singapore this year are Savage Garden's Daniel Jones, Kathleen De Leon, Maya Davidov, Patrick Oliver, Victoria Leembruggen, Luke Buirski and Pablo Calzado so it's not one to be missed!

The Podium Lounge Singapore 2019 will take place from 20 to 22 September at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Grand Ballroom, Level 1.

Email: vip@podiumlounge.com 

Website: www.podiumlounge.com/sg 

Facebook www.facebook.com/PodiumLounge

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Spice Girls , Celebrities , Parties

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.