Yang Hyun-Suk and Seungri Officially Booked On Gambling Charges

The next day, on 8 August, more reports from local news outlets such as JTBC's Newsroom came out stating that Yang visited the VIP room at the MGM Hotel Casino at least 11 times and that in order to attain the VIP status, one would have to make a deposit of at least $1.2 million. They also reported that Seungri has visited that same VIP room four times.

Through the JTBC's Newsroom report, it was revealed that the police had received an internal tip to look through Yang's financial accounts in April 2019. Since then, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has launched an internal investigation of Yang's accounts and found that he reportedly bet over 1 billion won (approximately $827,300) and lost around 600 million won (approximately $496,200) of that sum. The police also stated that they found that Seungri bet 2 billion won (approximately $1,654,000) and lost about 1.3 billion won (approximately $1,075,700) in total.

"We are reviewing the possibility of booking them on the additional charge of violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act," the police stated during the press conference held on 14 August.

When asked about Yang and Seungri's previous charges of alleged prostitution mediation, the police responded with, "There are conflicting testimonies regarding the suspicions of prostitution mediation, so we are continuing to investigate."