MONSTA X Reunite With Gallant in LA And It's The Cutest Thing Ever

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 9:40 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
MONSTA X's Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. had the cutest reunion with American singer-songwriter Gallant in Los Angeles!
Making a visit to support the K-pop boy band for their We Are Here world tour concert at the Staples Center in LA, Gallant went backstage before the show to personally greet the guys.
Posting a video on his Twitter account, the American singer wrote, "my guys @officialmonstax [prayer hand emoji] thanks im man for the invite show is gonna be crazy".
The K-pop boy band first met Gallant when they met last July through streaming service Rakuten Viki and Korean news site Soompi's "When You Call My Name" original program. They performed the Korean boy band's song "Beautiful" acoustically and connected over their shared love of music throughout the show.
I.M. was also ecstatic that the American singer could make it for their concert and commemorated the occasion with several personal photos with the artist. "Gold in Gallant," he captioned the photos, referencing MONSTA X's stage costumes for the tour and Gallant's own neon bright outfit.
"We kept in touch with Gallant after meeting him through a collaboration a year back. We were able to meet again when he gladly accepted our invitation to attend our concert," I.M. said through a statement from his agency. "It was nice to see him after such a long time, and we were even happier when he told us he enjoyed the concert. We hope to see him again at his concert next time."
[#IM] Gold in Gallant pic.twitter.com/YlFr7QLD4A— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) August 13, 2019
MONSTA X recently wrapped up their We Are Here world tour on 10 August to a sold out show in Los Angeles, but not without some drama.
Kihyun persevered through the show despite suffering from a broken rib, even though doctors advised him to rest.
The K-pop boy band also gave a performance of their latest single "Who Do U Love" at the most recent 2019 Teen Choice Awards and is scheduled to perform at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this year.
