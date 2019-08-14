MONSTA X Reunite With Gallant in LA And It's The Cutest Thing Ever

MONSTA X's Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. had the cutest reunion with American singer-songwriter Gallant in Los Angeles!

Making a visit to support the K-pop boy band for their We Are Here world tour concert at the Staples Center in LA, Gallant went backstage before the show to personally greet the guys.

Posting a video on his Twitter account, the American singer wrote, "my guys @officialmonstax [prayer hand emoji] thanks im man for the invite show is gonna be crazy".

The K-pop boy band first met Gallant when they met last July through streaming service Rakuten Viki and Korean news site Soompi's "When You Call My Name" original program. They performed the Korean boy band's song "Beautiful" acoustically and connected over their shared love of music throughout the show.