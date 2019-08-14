EXO's Sehun and Lee Seung-Gi Hung Out And Fans Are Swooning

The two stars first met at the set of Netflix's K-Variety programme, Busted!, where Sehun has been part of the main cast since season one. When the show was renewed for a second season, Lee joined the main cast in place of Lee Kwang-Soo.

Sehun shared a group photo of the Busted! cast having a meal together back in December of 2018 and it looks like Sehun and Lee have become good friends. The EXO member even showed his support for Lee by sending a coffee truck to the set of his latest drama, Vagabond.