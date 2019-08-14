EXO's Sehun and Lee Seung-Gi Hung Out And Fans Are Swooning

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 11:04 PM
On 14 August, EXO's rapper, Sehun surprised fans with a selfie together with a very handsome hyung. That person was none other than Hallyu actor, Lee Seung-gi.
It seems like the 25-year-old idol and 32-year-old actor were enjoying a casual hangout together.
Sehun captioned the photo simply, "With Seung-Gi Hyung."
The two stars first met at the set of Netflix's K-Variety programme, Busted!, where Sehun has been part of the main cast since season one. When the show was renewed for a second season, Lee joined the main cast in place of Lee Kwang-Soo.
Sehun shared a group photo of the Busted! cast having a meal together back in December of 2018 and it looks like Sehun and Lee have become good friends. The EXO member even showed his support for Lee by sending a coffee truck to the set of his latest drama, Vagabond.
Lee's drama, Vagabond, is set to premiere in September 2019 and the second season of Busted! is likely to air some time this year too.
Sehun recently debuted in EXO-SC, a new sub-unit of EXO, along with fellow EXO member Chanyeol, and the two released their first single together, "What A Life" in July.
Here's hoping we get to see more of Sehun and Lee Seung-gi together!
