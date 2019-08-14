WINNER's Jinu Reveals He Prefers "Being In A Group" To Being A Solo Artist

WINNER's Jinu has finally dropped his first solo album, JINU's HEYDAY, and he's opened up about in a new interview about shedding his "pretty boy" image, why he prefers being in a group than being a solo artist, and life in YG Entertainment after founder Yang Hyun-suk's departure.

Talking about his new album, he said that he wanted to showcase a different side of himself as an artist with his new album.

"Most people just know me as a handsome or pretty member of WINNER, but I want to shed that image," Jinu said during an interview with media outlets on Wednesday, The Korea Times reports. "Through the solo album, I will show off my different and unexploited sides."

And his new lead track, "CALL ANYTIME", definitely proves he's stretching himself as an artist. Featuring fellow group mate and rapper Mino, the upbeat pop number showcases Jinu's smooth vocals and visuals in a music video that speaks about lovesickness and pining for someone.

His music video has already crossed 1.1 million views on YouTube since being published yesterday, but despite this growing success, he revealed that he much prefers being part of a group.

"A merit of being a soloist is that I can belt out my own song, but I prefer being in a group," he said.