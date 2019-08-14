John Mayer was granted a temporary restraining order against one obsessed fan.

Mayer's terrifying ordeal began in March of this year, when 39-year-old Ryan Jeremy Knight allegedly began terrorizing him and members of his team, according to the court documents obtained by E! News. The musician claims that Knight began harassing and stalking him at first, but the situation escalated in intensity when the 39-year-old started to make violent threats to his team via social media as well.

One such instance described in the declaration was when Knight allegedly told Mayer, "I've put many a jew in the hospital." Knight also referenced famed murderers like Ted Bundy and Mark David Chapman, the latter being the infamous killer of John Lennon.

Then, Mayer nearly came face to face with the obsessed fan when he was performing in North Carolina on June 28. The court filing reveals that Knight showed up to said show, but was found by security who escorted him out of the venue.