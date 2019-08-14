The Chrisley family isn't as united as one may think.
Just one day after Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were indicted for tax evasion and other financial crimes (accusations they deny), Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out and explaining her distance from the family.
"Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate," Lindsie's attorney told E! News. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information."
The statement continued, "Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution."
Lindsie hasn't been seen in recent episodes of Chrisley Knows Best. In addition, fans noticed that she doesn't follow any of her immediate family members on social media.
Earlier this week, the Coffee Convos podcast co-host also alluded to the family drama on Instagram Stories.
"Stepping away from toxicity will be the hardest & smartest thing you ever do…" one quote read on her account.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Another statement read, "Be grateful that certain things didn't work out. Sometimes you don't even know what you're being protected from or where you're being guided to when you're in the midst of chaos. That's why you just have to trust that greater things are aligning for you. Let go gracefully."
Earlier today, Todd and Julie turned themselves in after being indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. E! News can confirm they plead not guilty during their arraignment and they will each be released on $100,000 unsecured appearance bond.
Both Todd and Julie deny any and all wrongdoing.
"For quite some time now, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia has been conducting an investigation of Todd and Julie Chrisley based for the most part on the demonstrably false allegations of a former officer of a company they owned jointly," their attorneys said in a statement. "We saw the results of this effort yesterday—an indictment against Todd, Julie, and their accountant that relies largely if not entirely on emails that we know Todd never sent but rather were fabricated by this former employee."
The statement concluded, "Now, seven years later, the government has granted this individual immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and used his false allegations to bring an indictment against the Chrisley. We have no doubt that if this case ever reaches a courtroom, Todd and Julie will be completely exonerated. But in the meantime, their reputation will be sullied by a shamefully unjustified prosecution based on testimony of a dishonest source who has somehow managed to successfully mislead prosecutors."