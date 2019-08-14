It's Halle Berry's birthday and she's ringing it in in her own kind of birthday suit.
The Oscar winner turns 53 years old today and took to social media to mark her special day with a photo. Her outfit of choice? A wet tank top marked with the phrase, "No Bra Club."
"Leveled up, Circa ‘66," the actress captioned the sexy shot of herself seemingly dancing. The standout snap has already garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram and got the attention of famous well-wishers.
"Happy birthday Halle!" Viola Daviscommented. "What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis"
Ciara, who has a song named "Level Up," added some fire emojis. "Happy Birthday Hot Mama!" the songstress wrote.
Instagram
While she previously told E! News she's never had a birthday party, Berry is one to acknowledge her big day on social media. Last year, she documented the day with a video of her friends smashing cake in her face. "Love my messy girls for this one," she wrote at the time.
And in 2017, the actress ushered in her birthday outside under the sun. "As I say hello to a new year of life, I'm reminded how rich life is when you are free to be exactly who you are meant to be... and loved because of it!" she wrote on Instagram. "Living my life like it's GOLDEN..."
As the years go by, the star has learned an important lesson about getting older. "I've realized that age is just a number. It doesn't define me," she told E! News in 2018. "It doesn't define my happiness or what I can and can't do as I'm aging. I want to be a beacon for aging gracefully and accepting every stage of life that you're at, but then working hard to keep together what you got because this is all we have."
Wishing you another golden year, Halle! Happy Birthday!