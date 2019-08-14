Robert Kamau/GC Images
New couple alert! Yolanda Hadid is dating Joseph Jingoli, E! News has learned.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her investor beau were spotted holding each other close in New York City on Tuesday. Photos show Yolanda—who is mom to Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid—sharing a laugh with her new man as they enjoyed a stroll around the city.
"Yolanda is dating Joseph Jingoli. He is an investor and CEO in several companies, and the president of The Farm Team, which helps young adults in addiction recovery," a source tells E! News. "They were set up by mutual friends and have been dating for about three months now. They have met each other's kids and everyone loves Joseph."
According to the insider, Joseph is a "very driven" businessman but he's also "very down to earth," which was appealing to Yolanda.
"She wants normalcy in her life and Joseph is very stable and humble," the source shares. "Yolanda spends a lot of time with Joseph on her farm in Pennsylvania, but they have recently been out in NYC for business and to visit their kids."
On Wednesday, Yolanda officially went Instagram official with Joseph, sharing a photo of them out in NYC together.
"This much I know is true, that god blessed the broken road that lead me straight to you," Yolanda captioned the post with the song lyrics, adding the hashtags #MyMysteryMan #JoeyJingoli #ILoveYou.
Earlier this year, Yolanda posted a photo of flowers she received from a secret admirer.
"I think he loves me," the 55-year-old star captioned the post, adding the hashtags #Flowers #ADutchGirlsBestFriend.
Prior to her new romance, Yolanda was married to David Foster and previously Mohamed Hadid.