My how things change. In a preview of the Tuesday, Aug. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador Storms, who traditionally clashes with every single newcomer on the series, is seen getting along with season 14 addition Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

"I'm going to tell you the honest-to-god truth: It's very hard for me to let people in. I have a lot of acquaintances, but I have very few close friends. And, I don't know, when I met you, I just felt an instant connection and it is kind of surprising," Shannon tells Braunwyn.

But original cast member Vicki Gunvalson, who appears in season 14 in the "friend" capacity, isn't feeling the same kind of love.