K-Pop Idol Som Hein Shares Intimate Photo With Girlfriend On Social Media

Instagram/Som Hein
by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 1:19 AM
Instagram/Som Hein
23-year-old South Korean singer Som Hye-in, better known by her stage moniker Som Hein, took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her girlfriend.
Five days ago, the Idol School star shared a photo of herself kissing another woman on the cheek, along with the caption, "chu chu My girlfriend".
According to a report by Metro UK, upon being asked by a follower in her comments if she was lesbian, Som replied, "I'm bisexual. And I have girlfriend now."
A few days later, she uploaded another photo showing herself holding hands with her partner, which she captioned, "My lovely girl" in both Korean and English. Another photo of herself and her partner was included in the post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Somhein (@somgodld) on
However, the singer quickly attracted negative attention and had to release a statement to shut down malicious rumours and online harassers.
"People found out because of the sudden news coverage, comments, and videos. I never called for attention. People are taking stories about me and posting it online like it's a big deal," she wrote.
She then warned the online trolls that she would take legal action "if people continue to post speculations and malicious articles, comments, and videos".
The singer then ended her statement thanking fans for their "great comments, the support, encouragement, and concerns".
Som previously appeared on Mnet's reality TV show Idol School in 2017 and subsequently dropped out due to health reasons.
She has most recently released several singles including Mini Radio, which was released earlier this year in May.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?