K-Pop Idol Som Hein Shares Intimate Photo With Girlfriend On Social Media

23-year-old South Korean singer Som Hye-in, better known by her stage moniker Som Hein, took to Instagram to share a sweet moment with her girlfriend.

Five days ago, the Idol School star shared a photo of herself kissing another woman on the cheek, along with the caption, "chu chu My girlfriend".

According to a report by Metro UK, upon being asked by a follower in her comments if she was lesbian, Som replied, "I'm bisexual. And I have girlfriend now."