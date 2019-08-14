BLACKPINK Reportedly Working With Ariana Grande's Producer

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 12:16 AM
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
New music from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK could be on the way, and they've got a surprise collaborator this time around.
Metro UK reports that the four-member K-pop girl group has teamed up with Ariana Grande's producer Tommy Brown. The brains behind Grande's recent hits like thank u, next and 7 Rings posted a photo with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo when he was in Seoul last week sparking rumours that the music producer was discussing a collaboration with the girl group.
The rumours were further fuelled when entrepreneur Tony Fernandes uploaded a selfie with the producer with a very telling caption.
"My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene," wrote Feranades.
View this post on Instagram
My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene. What a talent. But what I love about him is his humility. A good soul. Long may that continue and let’s make some great music together.
A post shared by Tony Fernandes (@tonyfernandes) on
The BLACKPINK girls have long been fans of Grande, and they even met up during Coachella — Grande even commemorated the occasion with a snap on her Instagram, which has since garnered over 6.7 million likes.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
When will their new music drop? Will Brown confirm the rumours already? Is Grande making an surprise collaboration with the new queens of K-pop?
Only time will tell — till then, stay tuned!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?