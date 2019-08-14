BLACKPINK Reportedly Working With Ariana Grande's Producer

New music from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK could be on the way, and they've got a surprise collaborator this time around.

Metro UK reports that the four-member K-pop girl group has teamed up with Ariana Grande's producer Tommy Brown. The brains behind Grande's recent hits like thank u, next and 7 Rings posted a photo with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo when he was in Seoul last week sparking rumours that the music producer was discussing a collaboration with the girl group.