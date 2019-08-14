BLACKPINK Reportedly Working With Ariana Grande's Producer

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 12:16 AM

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

New music from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK could be on the way, and they've got a surprise collaborator this time around.

Metro UK reports that the four-member K-pop girl group has teamed up with Ariana Grande's producer Tommy Brown. The brains behind Grande's recent hits like thank u, next and 7 Rings posted a photo with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo when he was in Seoul last week sparking rumours that the music producer was discussing a collaboration with the girl group.

The rumours were further fuelled when entrepreneur Tony Fernandes uploaded a selfie with the producer with a very telling caption.

"My man @tbhits in Malaysia after working with @blackpinkofficial. Getting to understand the ASEAN music scene," wrote Feranades.

The BLACKPINK girls have long been fans of Grande, and they even met up during Coachella — Grande even commemorated the occasion with a snap on her Instagram, which has since garnered over 6.7 million likes.

When will their new music drop? Will Brown confirm the rumours already? Is Grande making an surprise collaboration with the new queens of K-pop?

Only time will tell — till then, stay tuned!

