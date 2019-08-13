Liu Wen, Yang Mi And More Chinese Celebrities Cut Ties With Brands Amid Political Furore

Chinese star Yang Mi cut ties with Versace on 11 August via Sina Weibo, China's popular microblogging site. "The shirt designed by Versace has allegedly damaged the independence of Chinese authority and territory…as a Chinese citizen, I feel very angry!" Yang Mi said, Jing Daily reported.

Yang was most recently appointed as the global ambassador for Versace earlier in June.

Popular Chinese singer and actor Jackson Yee also cut his contracts with Givenchy Beauty over a similar t-shirt design released by the French luxury label.

"We are extremely angry at Givenchy for designing clothing that is suspected of damaging China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Yee's management company in a statement, according to China News. "We have stopped all cooperation with Givenchy. Mr Yee and his studio resolutely uphold the one-China principle and adamantly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Just a few days later, supermodel Liu Wen would also sever ties with American fashion brand Coach for the same transgression.

"I want to apologise for the harm caused to everybody due to my indiscreet selection of brand to represent," she said on Sina Weibo. "I love my country, and will adamantly safeguard China's sovereignty. National sovereignty and territorial integrity are sacred and cannot be violated under any circumstances."

She was announced as the newest ambassador of Coach in July.