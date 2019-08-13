K-Pop's Biggest Award Show MAMA Reconsidering Hong Kong, Japan As Venues

One of K-pop's biggest award shows, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), could be undergoing some major changes this year.

CJ ENM, the event's organiser, has confirmed to local South Korean press that the awards could potentially be pulled from the Hong Kong and Japan markets this year.

According to the Korea Herald, a CJ ENM official said, "In regard to venues, we are reviewing (options of) many regions in Asia." The official also added that the company has not set a deadline for a decision to be reached.

Several reasons were also pinpointed for the company's sudden decision to change venues for the awards show.

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are one major consideration for the company, as the escalating violence and political instability in the country present a major security threat for the artists who would be flown in to perform.

South Korea's diplomatic ties with Japan have also deteriorated in the recent months. A trade row between the two countries has led to a boycott of Japanese products in South Korea, with several prominent Korean celebrities speaking out about the issue.