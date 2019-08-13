K-Pop's Biggest Award Show MAMA Reconsidering Hong Kong, Japan As Venues

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 13 Aug. 2019 8:40 PM
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
One of K-pop's biggest award shows, the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), could be undergoing some major changes this year.
CJ ENM, the event's organiser, has confirmed to local South Korean press that the awards could potentially be pulled from the Hong Kong and Japan markets this year.
According to the Korea Herald, a CJ ENM official said, "In regard to venues, we are reviewing (options of) many regions in Asia." The official also added that the company has not set a deadline for a decision to be reached.
Several reasons were also pinpointed for the company's sudden decision to change venues for the awards show.
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are one major consideration for the company, as the escalating violence and political instability in the country present a major security threat for the artists who would be flown in to perform.
South Korea's diplomatic ties with Japan have also deteriorated in the recent months. A trade row between the two countries has led to a boycott of Japanese products in South Korea, with several prominent Korean celebrities speaking out about the issue.
The MAMA was set set up in 1999 by music channel Mnet as a local music award ceremony to celebrate the best in K-pop and has evolved over the years to become one of Asia's largest K-pop award shows.
Last year, the awards show took place in three countries, starting in Seoul on 10 December, then heading on to Japan on 12 December, before concluding in Hong Kong on 14 December. Celebrities and K-pop groups who attended the event included top names from the industry, including Song Joong-ki, Park Bo-gum, Jung Hae-in, BTS, Wanna One, IZ*ONE, TWICE, MONSTA X and many more.
Previously, the MAMA was also held in Singapore and Macau.
