BTS' V Releases Surprise English Single 'Winter Bear': Watch

V (Kim Tae-hyung) of BTS gave fans a delightful surprise on 9 Aug with a solo single "Winter Bear".

The song marks his first self-composition in the English language and was produced by Hiss noise and ADORA, as well as fellow BTS member RM, who is listed on the production. It is a soft, pop rock number that evokes feelings of cosiness and is almost like a lullaby, which is reflected in the lyrics. "Looks like a winter bear/You sleep so happily/I wish you a/Good night," V sings soulfully.

The accompanying music video is equally nostalgic and fuzzy, piecing together shots from V strolling around various cities and the countryside, shooting photos and taking a moment to enjoy himself.

After announcing his new music on Twitter, V also took the time to share some photos that he shot from the production of the music video, and to thank BTS leader RM for his help.