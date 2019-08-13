Of all the episodes of Bachelor in Paradise, tonight's might have done the absolute most.

First, of course, there was the fight. But as usual with anything quite that dramatic, the long-teased fight went down in the last moments of the episode, all over the affections of Nicole.

First, Christian (who?) arrived in Paradise with eyes only for Nicole, who already had a thing with Clay, and who had also already gone on a date with Jordan. Clay was really hoping to get Nicole's rose, but Christian was very much in the way and suddenly very territorial during the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party. He had set up a pinata near some comically oversized pillows and was enjoying a moment with Nicole when Clay came over to calmly ask if he could speak to Nicole for a moment.