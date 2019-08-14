Check Out This Celebrity-Loved Fashion Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to check yourself, shoppers. From gingham to houndstooth to buffalo, stars are checking out—and loving—the check trend.

And our What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart, Zuri Hall and Justin Martindale agree. "It's fun, it's preppy, it's cute, it's effortless," says Zuri. "It's very summer, very fun," Morgan agrees. (See more in the video above.)

We've rounded up some of our favorite check pieces so you can check in with this trend too. Happy shopping!