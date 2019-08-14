Check Out This Celebrity-Loved Fashion Trend

by Katherine Riley | Wed., 14 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM
It's time to check yourself, shoppers. From gingham to houndstooth to buffalo, stars are checking out—and loving—the check trend.
And our What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart, Zuri Hall and Justin Martindale agree. "It's fun, it's preppy, it's cute, it's effortless," says Zuri. "It's very summer, very fun," Morgan agrees. (See more in the video above.)
We've rounded up some of our favorite check pieces so you can check in with this trend too. Happy shopping!
The crinkled, gauze-like texture of this dress makes it a perfect summer-to-fall transition dress while the oversize red and white checks are totally on-trend.
This oversize blazer works both at the office or paired with cutoffs.
Crisp, cool, Old Skool. There's a reason these sneakers are a best seller.
Sweet and chic. We know what we'll be wearing to Labor Day parties this year.
A timeless bikini for under $30? Yes, please!
This polished yet playful double-breasted blazer has five-star reviews on Nordstrom's site.
This seersucker shirtdress is preppy 'n' pretty.
We love the '90s vibe of these wide-leg trousers.
The traditional check pattern gets a girlish update with this tie-neck sleeveless blouse.
This charming fit-and-flare dress will have you daydreaming of picnics and parties alike. And? It has pockets! Also available in petites and plus.
