Have Mercy! Go Inside John Stamos' $5.75 Million Hidden Hills Home

Zillow; Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 13 Aug. 2019 1:15 PM
Zillow; Getty Images
John Stamos has a new house—and it will make you cry "have mercy!"
According to Variety, the 55-year-old actor purchased a home in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills community for $5.75 million. The sweet retreat is 5,750 square feet and contains six bedrooms—giving the celeb plenty of space for a full house.
Per the listing, the home mixes "timeless Cape Cod architecture" with "elegant modern design." From the chef's kitchen to the marble bathrooms, the star's home has several high-end features. There's even a recording studio for Jesse and the Rippers jam sessions. But that's not all. The home also has multiple fireplaces, gorgeous oak floors and vaulted beam ceilings.
The house sits on 1.5 acres—so there's tons of space for his son Billy to play. There's also a luxurious pool, a big basketball court and an outdoor dining space for all of Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh's entertaining needs.
To see photos of his new pad, check out the gallery below.
Zillow
A perfect home for this family of three.
Zillow
Who wouldn't want to take a dip in this pool?
Zillow
From the chandelier to the fireplace, this bedroom contains several high-end details.
Article continues below
Zillow
Stamos can whip up some mean meals here.
Zillow
There's plenty of space for friends and family to pull up a chair and put their feet up.
Zillow
Look at those vaulted ceilings!
Article continues below
Zillow
Just look at all that marble!
Zillow
There's also this option.
Zillow
A bright place to start the day.
Article continues below
Zillow
Anyone up for a little jam session?
Zillow
How perfect is this little office space?
Zillow
We're sure baby Billy will love this one.
Article continues below
Zillow
There's this sweet space, too!
Zillow
A great place for Billy to learn and play.
Zillow
Whether they're lounging on the couch or writing a message on the chalkboard wall, the family can enjoy quality time together in this room.
Article continues below
Zillow
We wouldn't mind waking up to those views.
Zillow
A lovely spot to take a snooze.
Zillow
Who's up for dinner al fresco?
Article continues below
Zillow
Whether he's going down the slide or shooting some hoops, Billy can enjoy several fun activities.
Zillow
A fashion lover's dream.
To see his Beverly Hills home, click here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?