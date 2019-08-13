by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 13 Aug. 2019 12:50 PM
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have found themselves in a legal situation.
E! News can confirm the Chrisley Knows Best stars and their former certified public accountant have been indicted by a federal grand jury for various financial crimes.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the couple is facing several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion, aiding the filing of false tax returns and more.
E! News has reached out to the Chrisley's rep and attorney for comment.
Today's news comes just a short time after Todd took to Instagram where he revealed that some family members will likely be indicted for alleged financial crimes this week. In his message, the reality star assured followers that his family has "nothing to hide" and denied any wrongdoing.
"Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it," he shared. "Anyway, when all is said and done, we trust in God."
Soon after the post was shared, his children expressed support for their father.
"I love you dad, the truth will come out. We are going to beat this and come out stronger than ever," Chase Chrisley shared. "You have taught me so much and continue to teach me everyday what it means to truly be a man, father, husband and also my best friend. No matter what happens, nothing can take us away from each other. I'm beyond proud of you and I hope and pray I can grow to be half the man you are. I love you pops."
Savannah Chrisley added, "Thank you for being YOU! You have and always will be the glue that holds us all together. God has a much bigger plan for all of us and this is just part of it…Now let's let God do the work. HE will never forsake us."
Today's legal news comes as new episodes of Growing Up Chrisley continue to air on USA Network. Hours before the indictment made news, Todd posted a reminder to tune in.
"I should know that when @chasechrisley invites me to visit him and @savannahchrisley in LA… he needs something," he teased to fans on Instagram. "Tune in to an all-new #GrowingUpChrisley tonight at 10:30/9:30c."
