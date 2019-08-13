Presley Ann/Getty Images
Whitney Cummings isn't afraid of you or her past.
The comedian recently took to Twitter to claim that someone—she's against public shaming, so she won't name names—has been trying to blackmail her over a topless selfie she accidentally posted to her Instagram Story in April. But rather than give into the threat, the 36-year-old took matters into her own hands and shared the nude picture herself.
"They all must think I'm more famous than I am, but they also must think I'm way more easily intimidated than I am" she tweeted alongside the shot and the original DM asking how much she would pay to not have the image leaked. "If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it's gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks."
"When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated," she continued. "Y'all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore."
Unfortunately, that was just the beginning. Hours later, Cummings returned to the social media site to say the situation had escalated.
"Now I'm getting threatened with ‘we have access to your iCloud,'" she tweeted. "I'll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly I'm way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I've screen grabbed."
In response to the Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It comic, fans and fellow celebrities sent her their own self-declared embarrassing pictures and nudes.
While comedian Chris D'Elia shared a shot of himself in his tiny briefs—"Nothing embarrassing ‘bout them quads," wrote Dax Shepard alongside a string of fire emojis—TV host Bert Kreischer sent over an actual picture of his balls.
"This is what a true friend looks like," Cummings said of the very NSFW shot.
Soon, #IStandWithWhitney began trending—"Nobody is more bummed than me that #istandwithwhitney isn't about Whitney Houston," she joked—and the support continued to pile in.
"Omg 1) did someone hack your phone and then try to extort you?? That's terrifying," tweeted Sarah Silverman. "2) perfect nipple stunning can."
For her part, Cummings was floored by the flood of praise. But, she did have one request.
"Thank you everyone who sent me embarrassing pictures of yourselves to make me feel better about my embarrassing photo," she wrote to her 1.3 million followers. "It means the world to me, but I wouldn't freak out if you stopped sending me photos of your hairy balls."