MONSTA X's Kihyun Shocked Fans By Performing Despite Serious Injury

Kihyun addressed his injury and his reasoning behind pushing through rather than sitting out during the K-pop group's LA concert. He said, "I feel like you all were really shocked, so I am really sorry. I am sorry to the fans who waited for one year for this concert, sorry to the members.

And to keep the promise with the fans and members, I have taken a very strong painkiller before the concert although I don't know whether this will get better or worse. I know you guys will nag at me … but I know I will regret till I die if I just eat medicine and not perform and stay at the hotel because this has been my dream stage since 2015.

Thank you for giving me memories that I will never forget today … I don't know how to express this with words, but I really love you. Thank you."

Fans were incredibly moved by Kihyun's determination and passion for his craft. They took to Twitter to give him words of encouragement as the hashtag, #GetWellSoonKihyun trended worldwide.

However, due to his injury, Kihyun was unable to attend the 2019 Teen Choice Awards with his MONSTA X members.