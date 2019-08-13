Kang Daniel Dispels Rumours That He Is Moving Because Of TWICE's Jihyo

Ken Ishii/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 13 Aug. 2019 12:26 AM
Ken Ishii/Getty Images; Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
On 11 August, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that 22-year-old singer Kang Daniel was moving out of his apartment in UN Village, Seoul that morning. Local media were quick to jump to the conclusion that Kang's moving was due to the pressure he felt after it was confirmed that he was dating TWICE's Jihyo. As it was revealed that the two stars were going on dates at his apartment, news outlets reported that he is likely to have moved due to the unwanted attention he is receiving in his own home.
However, Kang's agency, KONNECT Entertainment were quick to nip these rumours and speculations in the bud. That same day, they made a public statement via Star News to clarify that the reports of Kang moving due to his relationship with Jihyo is completely false.
The agency stated, "It is not true that Kang Daniel moved from UN Village [to another place] as reported today. Details regarding this pertain to his personal life and cannot be revealed."
Both Kang and Jihyo were confirmed to be dating recently and since then, the couple has been met with great public scrutiny from both fans and the media. KONNECT Entertainment made it clear that they will be enforcing legal actions against people spreading malicious rumours and has allegedly done so to a few individuals.
The talent agency also clarified that via news outlet OSEN that Kang is in fact still currently living in UN Village (also known as the Beverly Hills of South Korea). Reports that he is even moving is proven to be false by the agency.
