Kang Daniel Dispels Rumours That He Is Moving Because Of TWICE's Jihyo

On 11 August, South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that 22-year-old singer Kang Daniel was moving out of his apartment in UN Village, Seoul that morning. Local media were quick to jump to the conclusion that Kang's moving was due to the pressure he felt after it was confirmed that he was dating TWICE's Jihyo. As it was revealed that the two stars were going on dates at his apartment, news outlets reported that he is likely to have moved due to the unwanted attention he is receiving in his own home.

However, Kang's agency, KONNECT Entertainment were quick to nip these rumours and speculations in the bud. That same day, they made a public statement via Star News to clarify that the reports of Kang moving due to his relationship with Jihyo is completely false.

The agency stated, "It is not true that Kang Daniel moved from UN Village [to another place] as reported today. Details regarding this pertain to his personal life and cannot be revealed."