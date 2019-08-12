MONSTA X Gave A Stellar Performance At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Watch

Despite being one man down, K-pop boy group, MONSTA X gave a stellar performance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on 11 August.

Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M strutted the red carpet, looking very "Californian Chic" with lots of pastel blues, whites and button-down shirts. Missing from the event was the group's vocalist, Kihyun who could not make it to the show as he is currently recovering from a fractured rib.

Even though Kihyun was sorely missed by Monbebes (MONSTA X's fandom) who turned up to catch the group's performance, the rest of the group still gave an amazing performance of their English track "Who Do U Love". They are the first K-pop act to perform at the Teen Choice Awards, making this a huge milestone for the group.