MONSTA X Gave A Stellar Performance At The 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Watch

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 12 Aug. 2019 10:21 PM
Despite being one man down, K-pop boy group, MONSTA X gave a stellar performance at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on 11 August.
Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M strutted the red carpet, looking very "Californian Chic" with lots of pastel blues, whites and button-down shirts. Missing from the event was the group's vocalist, Kihyun who could not make it to the show as he is currently recovering from a fractured rib.
Even though Kihyun was sorely missed by Monbebes (MONSTA X's fandom) who turned up to catch the group's performance, the rest of the group still gave an amazing performance of their English track "Who Do U Love". They are the first K-pop act to perform at the Teen Choice Awards, making this a huge milestone for the group.
MONSTA X shared photos of the event via their official Twitter page as well as cute backstage moments. The group took photos with American singer, Charlie Puth and rapper Kida the Great and did some interviews on the red carpet with I.M spearheading the conversation.
The boys looked incredibly fresh-faced even though the night before, they performed their last show on the US leg of their We Are Here World Tour. On Saturday, MONSTA X performed to a sold-out Arena at Los Angeles' Staples Center before going on the 2019 Teen Choice Awards the very next day.
Watch their full performance below:
