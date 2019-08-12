by Jess Cohen | Mon., 12 Aug. 2019 9:22 PM
Liam Hemsworth is speaking out following his breakup with Miley Cyrus.
The Hunger Games star took to Instagram late Monday to address the speculation surrounding his split with the "Mother's Daughter" singer. Alongside a photo of a beach at sunset, Hemsworth wrote, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets," he continued. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
E! News confirmed over the weekend that Hemsworth, 29, and Cyrus, 26, had called it quits after about eight months of marriage. The duo tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Dec. 2018.
On Monday, reports surfaced stating that Hemsworth had broken his silence on his split with his Last Song co-star.
"You don't understand what it's like," he allegedly told The Daily Mail Australia when asked about the split while out in Byron Bay, Australia with his brother, Chris Hemsworth. "I don't want to talk about it, mate."
E! News later learned that Hemsworth has been having a "difficult few weeks" amid the split.
"It makes him uncomfortable that everything has been so public," a source told E! News. "It's been a difficult few weeks for him. He's with his family and just wants to be around people that are going to a support him and try and take his mind off of what's going on."
