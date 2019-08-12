What did you think of the Legion series finale?

FX
by Lauren Piester | Mon., 12 Aug. 2019 8:09 PM
FX
Legion has come to an end, and what an end it was.
The final episode of the FX drama promised the end of the world and brought it with strange family reunions, fire fights, and an extended musical number, which is about the simplest and least useful way we can sum up what just happened.
Basically, the world got saved, and so did David (Dan Stevens), whose parents tried again and did their best to give their son a happy childhood, so he wouldn't grow up to be quite so troubled and angry. ("I've always wanted to become a teacher," dad Charles Xavier/Professor X said.)
The whole thing ended with adult David and Syd disappearing from existence, looking forward to starting over.
Now, it's your turn to weigh in on that finale. Did this trippy show wrap up in the best way possible? Let us know by voting in the poll below!
Legion aired on FX and starred Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Tsai, Navid Negahban, Bill Irwin, Amber Midthunder, Hamish Linklater, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart, and Jemaine Clement.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?