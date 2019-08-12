The U.S. Attorney's office later got re-involved when the former employee "persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us," according to Chrisley.

As a result, Todd says that he and Julie "are going to be named in a federal indictment of other financial crimes" later this week.

Tod asserts that he is sharing their story because "we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of" in regards to the crimes. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it," he insists.

Despite the potential indictment, the real estate mogul thanks their friends for the support and promises to "work every day to earn your respect, loyalty, and admiration."

E! News has reached out to Chrisley's attorney for comment.