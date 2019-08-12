Alanis Morissette Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Alanis Morissette

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's a party of five!

Alanis Morissette shared the special news on Monday that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. "he's here," she began her caption on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her newborn. "Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19."

She added the following hashtag, "#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree."

This marks the second son for the "Ironic" singer and her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway. The longtime couple share two kids, Onyx Solace, 3, and Ever Imre, 8. And like his siblings before him, Winter has a totally unique name!

Back in March, the 45-year-old star announced her third pregnancy on social media. "so much NEWness...," she wrote with accompanying heart and prayer hand emojis. In her Instagram snap, she showed off her growing baby bump by posing to the side and donning a black turtleneck. Her chic pixie cut was also on full display.

What's more, fans wondered if she was also announcing new music, as she shared the exciting baby news while recording in the studio. She had headphones and a mic set up in the pic.

Of her third pregnancy, the "You Oughta Know" singer opened up about welcoming a baby over the age of 40.

"There are so many ways pregnancy can affect you," she told Self magazine back in June. "I was ready for the ride. My first two pregnancies have been gradually becoming more proprioceptive, more attuned to the subtleties that are going on [in my body]."

She also touched on the challenges one's body goes through during pregnancy. "It's this whole chemistry of emotions. Hormones and chemicals that are just coursing through your body. It [can] be triggering, or flashbacking, or re-traumatizing."

Luckily, Alanis' baby boy is here!

Congrats to the couple on the new addition to their family!

