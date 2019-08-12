Inside Liam Hemsworth's "Difficult Few Weeks" Amid Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth has been leaning on his family amid his breakup with Miley Cyrus.

As E! News confirmed over the weekend, the Last Song co-stars have called it quits after about eight months of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told E! News in a statement.

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the statement continued. "They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."