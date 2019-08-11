Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Lucy Hale, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It's finally time for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!

Stars are heading to Hermosa Beach, Calif. to celebrate the hard work of their peers. Just like in years past, there is plenty of fabulous fashion on the red carpet.

Avengers: Endgame enters the night with nine nods—making it the most-nominated film of the night. Lil Nas X leads the music categories with a total of five nods, and Post Malone follows closely behind with four nominations. As for TV's top contenders, Stranger Things has six nominations, and Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters have five nods each.

Some celebs are heading into the award show with a win under their belts. For instance, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers are the recipients of the Decade Awards, and Taylor Swift is the winner of the first-ever Icon Award.

The award show is sure to be a memorable night. Lucy Hale is hosting the event along with David Dobrik. Can't wait to catch all of the action? Fans can see the live show by watching FOX starting at 8:00 p.m. EST.

To see the stars' looks as they arrive, check out the gallery.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace with Kat Maconie shoes

Lauren Jauregui, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lauren Jauregui

  

John Stamos, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Stamos

  

Ryan Destiny, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ryan Destiny

  

Noah Centineo, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Noah Centineo

  

Alex Morgan, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Alex Morgan

  

Maddie Ziegler, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Maddie Ziegler

  

Laura Marano, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Laura Marano

  

KJ Apa, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

KJ Apa

  

Brittany Snow, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

  

Jessica Alba, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba

  

Madison Beer, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Madison Beer

  

Emily Osment, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Emily Osment

  

Manny MUA, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Manny MUA

  

Annie LeBlanc, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Annie LeBlanc

  

David Dobrik, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

David Dobrik

  

Megalyn Echikunwoke, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

  

Brie Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Brie Bella

  

Nikki Bella, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Nikki Bella

  

Lucy Hale, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lucy Hale

  

Candace Cameron-Bure, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Candace Cameron-Bure

  

Carissa Culiner, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Carissa Culiner

  

Adam Cohen, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Adam Cohen

  

Jordan McGraw, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jordan McGraw

  

Sarah Hyland, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland

  

Hayden Summerall , 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hayden Summerall

  

Maia Mitchell, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maia Mitchell

In Prabal Gurung Resort 2020

Avi Angel, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Avi Angel

In Dolce & Gabbana

Asher Angel, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Asher Angel

In Gucci

Zhavia Ward, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zhavia Ward

  

Sophie Michelle, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Sophie Michelle

  

Ocean Brown, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ocean Brown

  

Sky Brown, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sky Brown

  

Johnny Orlando, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Johnny Orlando

  

Mabel, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Mabel

In Versace and Lara Heems jewels

Jacob Sartorius, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Jacob Sartorius

  

Lauren Zima, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lauren Zima

In Three Floor with Rellery jewelry and Michaela V shoes

Congratulations to all of the nominees!

