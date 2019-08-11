Brody Jenner has some thoughts on those Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus kissing headlines.

For those unfamiliar with the latest news, the 26-year-old "Mother's Daughter" singer and her longtime boo Liam Hemsworth split after nearly eight months of marriage. Hours after the announcement, photos swirled online of Miley kissing Carter during their Italian vacation. In fact, The Hills: New Beginnings star's own breakup with Brody was recently made public.

Still following along?!

Now, Jenner is breaking his silence over the latest headlines about his ex-wife and the "Wrecking Ball" singer. Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the 35-year-old reality TV personality shared a photo of himself in Malibu, Calif.

"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today," he captioned his pic.

Not long after his post, his The Hills co-star Brandon Thomas Lee commented, writing, "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."