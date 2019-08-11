Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked most fans with news of their split on Saturday. We heard about what appeared to go wrong between them. There were also some early clues of possible trouble in paradise.
The 26-year-old singer and 29-year-old actor married last December in a low-key ceremony at their Nashville home after an on-again, off-again relationship that began after they met on the set of the movie The Last Song in 2009. Their marital relationship seemed to be blossoming over the next few months; They attended Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party and other events. Liam even revealed in February that Miley took his last name.
Eyebrows were raised when the actor didn't accompany the singer to the 2019 Grammys that month. It was later announced that not only was he busy on a press tour for his latest film, Isn't It Romantic, but he was also hospitalized for kidney stones. Supportive wife Miley later attended the movie's Los Angeles premiere in his place. The two would go on to celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a married couple and marital bliss appeared to continue, along with Liam's affectionate pranks.
They soon returned to make joint red carpet appearances, including at the 2019 Met Galain May. Later that month, Liam paid tribute to Miley on social media on the day of the release of her new EP, She Is Coming. In June, the two stepped out for another celebrity date night, attending the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, the coastal city where they shared a home until it burned down in a wildfire in November.
Later that month, around the 10th anniversary of their first date, the two faced breakup rumors. Miley appeared to slam the reports on social media.
But in recent months, there have been several striking clues that allude to a breakup.
June 2019: "I'm F--king Sick of Men"
Miley uttered this line while singing her 2013 breakup hit "Wrecking Ball" at the Tinderbox Festival in Denmark. The song is allegedly about Liam and was released following their split and broken engagement that year.
June 2019 - Present: Social Media Tributes Stop
Liam last posted on his regular Instagram feed a photo showing Miley on June 2.
Miley last shared on her regular Instagram feed a pic of her and the actor at the 2019 Met Gala in May.
June 2019 - Present: Where Are the Rings?
This must be addressed, the shiny elephant in the room. In early June, Miley and Liam were photographed leaving a grocery store in Los Angeles and their weddings rings were not visible, nor was her engagement ring (to be fair, it's never been her "aesthetic.")
Neither Miley nor Liam have been spotted wearing their wedding rings in photos taken of them over the past couple of months.
August 2019: Miley's "Hot Girl Summer"
In recent days, Miley has been vacationing in Lake Como, Italy with sister Brandi Cyrus and friends such as Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's recent ex. During their trip, Miley and Kaitlynn were photographed making out while lounging by the water.
Miley has also not worn a wedding ring in any of her vacation photos.
Summer 2019: Bangerz 2.0?
While Miley is hardly a prude when it comes to her social media pics, things seem to have taken a raunchy turn on her Instagram in recent months. On July 26, she posted a photo of her posing in a white tank top and matching thong, almost as if to say, Look what you're missing.
And in a video taken during her girls' trip to Italy this week, the singer showcased some naughty solo dance moves in a bikini.
Miley's new raunchy posts bring to mind her Bangerz vibe following her split from Liam in 2013.
August 2019: Liam's Australia Visit
While Miley partied with her girl pals, the actor visited his brother Chris Hemsworth in their native country. The two went surfing. Not spotted: Miley. Also not spotted: Liam's wedding ring.
Miley last talked publicly about her relationship with Liam in an interview with ELLE for its August 2019 issue, released in July. She also discussed her sexuality, which she has been open about.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married. But my relationship is unique," she said. "And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"
"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," she continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."