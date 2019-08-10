She's beauty and she's grace, she's... Priyanka Chopra.

The Isn't It Romantic actress took the stage at Beautycon Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to talk about everything from sisterhood to not seeking validation from others to not being afraid to take risks and fail.

"Everyone screws up, and that's alright," she said point-blank during her fire-side chat, which was captured by Instagram user, Nebal Yasin. She added, "We all have bad days. We all are gonna feel like s--t sometimes."

However, the 37-year-old star want anyone to ever feel bad when it comes to women finding opportunities.

"I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well.'"