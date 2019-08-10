10 Up and Coming Beauty Influencers You'll Want to Follow

It's hard to believe that ten years ago, people were still plucking their eyebrows to oblivion. But, as we all know, trends come and go like wildfire.

And it is often those in the beauty world who determine what styles will become a trend in the days, weeks and months to come. This is how BeautyCon became one of the biggest events in the makeup industry. Anyone who is anyone in the influencer-sphere travels from far and wide to gather at the annual convention to exchange their tips and tricks for achieving the most glam looks.

This year, Priyanka Chopra, Ciara, Huda Kattan and other stars are headlining the convention to discuss all kinds of issues that are near and dear to their hearts. But, there are also the lesser known influencers in attendance. Artists like teen beauty phenom Cohl and master wig maker Alfred Lewis III will be showcasing their talents for all to see.

Luckily, we've gathered a list of all the rising influencers who are worth keeping an eye on for all the latest trends, techniques and tips.