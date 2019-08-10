This Weekend's Best Sales: Topshop, Anthropologie & More

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Sat., 10 Aug. 2019 3:10 AM
Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% on every dress. Plus, free shipping on orders over $100.
Barneys
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25.
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Shop their summer clearance with items starting at $1.99
Gap
SHOP NOW: Take 40% off everything during their Friends & Family Sale with code FRIEND. Take extra 10% off with code SCORE.
Kipling
SHOP NOW: Get 15% off handbags with code HANDLEIT; buy two get 25% off, buy three get 30% off (must include a backpack) with code MOREPLEASE.
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Save up to 70% off all clearance items.
Nasty Gal
SHOP NOW: Take up 80% off absolutely everything!
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Save up to 40% off with new markdowns.
Pottery Barn
SHOP NOW: Take up to 40% off during their living room sale.
Revolve
SHOP NOW: Enjoy up to 65% off sale items.
Shein
SHOP NOW: Buy one get one 50% of their Most Wanted items.
Tarte
SHOP NOW: Take 25% off or 30% off for Loyalty Members with code BESTIES.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off all BDG jeans.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% at their 48-Hour Clearout Sale.
