Wayfair's 48-Hour Clearout Sale Is On: Save Up to 70% Now

by Katherine Riley | Sat., 10 Aug. 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Wayfair's 48 Hour Clearout Sale

Looking to stock up on dorm essentials? Decorating your first place? Or just looking to update your home sweet home? Well, you're in luck. Wayfair's 48-Hour Clearout Sale start today!

We're talking mattresses, bedroom furniture, living room furniture, outdoor furniture, area rugs, bedding, curtains, storage solutions, lighting, decor, accent chairs, bathroom upgrades, appliances and tableware.

We've picked a few of our faves from the thousands of items on sale. But be quick—the Wayfair 48-Hour Clearout Sale ends Aug. 12!

Amherst Upholstered Platform Bed

This bed's metal and solid wood frame are clean-lined, while its upholstery ties it all together with button tufts and a solid hue. Also available in black, blue, tan, blue velvet, gray velvet and ivory velvet.

$369
$200 Wayfair
Matheney Platform Bed

This metal bed showcases an open design and boasts a glossy finish. Plus, it includes a slat system for accommodating a fitting mattress of your choice (no box spring required). Available in matte black, bronze, white and gold.

$192
$104 Wayfair
Zara Coffee Table With Tray Top

This mid-centuries modern style coffee table is crafted with an x-shaped metal frame that boasts a chrome or goldtone finish for a touch of glam appeal. The circular tabletop is made from clear tempered glass and supports up to 100 lbs.

$269
$127 Wayfair
Halstead 72-Inch Pantry

Capture the feeling of an beach home or farmhouse with this rustic, solid hardwood pantry. A deep, easy-gliding drawer separates two large cabinets with magnetic closure doors and adjustable shelving inside.

$540
$355 Wayfair
Artur Extending Dining Table

Crafted from popular wood and veneers, this dining table showcases an antique white finish and turned legs, perfect for adding modern farmhouse appeal to your dining room. A removable leaf extends it to 84-inches long, able to seat up to eight.

$719
$580 Wayfair
4-Piece Sheet Set

This microfiber sheet set is non-pilling and wrinkle-resistant. Also available in mint, burgundy, sage, lavender, eggplant, blue, aqua, royal blue, navy, black, ivory, light brown, brown, camel, gray, light gray, stone, dark cream, cream and rose blush.

$50
$20 Wayfair
Room Darkening Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel

These noise-reducing curtain panels (sold individually) have a convenient rod pocket that makes installation a breeze, while a 3-inch bottom hem offers a tailored finish. Also available in blush, black, marine, navy, pearl, red, sage green and taupe.

$35
$9 Wayfair
Hampton 3-Light Shaded Chandelier

This classic chandelier is height adjustable with dimmable lights, and is also available in chrome finish.

$135
$34 Wayfair
3-Piece Deep-Sea Fishing Weights Sculpture Set

This set of three, modeled after fishing sinkers—also known as knocks—lends coastal charm to any room in your home.

$72
$44 Wayfair
Havana Timeless Hourglass Decor

In addition to keeping time, this hourglass adds rustic style to your space and is a classic statement piece.

$66
$40 Wayfair
Eytel Side Chair

This eye-catching and affordable armchair is ready to bring a bit of mid-century aesthetic to any room. Also available in gray, cafe and pimento.

$230
$189 Wayfair
Nucla Club Chair

Does it get more classic than the club chair? And this one is over $1,600 off! Also available in black.

$1,945
$299 Wayfair
Paul's Side Chair

This accent chair is simple, timless elegance. Also available in charcoal, smoky gray, cafe, violet and rose.

$500
$147 Wayfair
Kalorik Digital Airfryer With Dual Layer Rack

If you haven't hopped on the air-fryer trend yet, what are you waiting for? This deluxe model is 73% off!

$270
$72 Wayfair
Hanshaw Glass Jug Beverage Dispenser

Modeled after vintage glass jugs, this beverage dispenser offers a versatile look with a touch of country charm.

$120
$74 Wayfair
Hoekstra 16 Piece Full Set, Service for 4

Add a touch of earthy elegance to your table settlings with this gold marbled design. Also available in blue and pink.

$160
$50 Wayfair
