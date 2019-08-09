The worlds are at war once again for MTV's The Challenge. The network revealed the cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, coming Wednesday, Aug. 28 with 90-minute episodes.

This time, the battle lines are drawn between the UK and the US players. Set in the middle of the jungle, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 returns to the classic team format with 14 Brits battling it out against 14 Americans for their share of a $1 million-dollar prize.

In the premiere episode, the champions will have the first pick from the lineup of "reinforcements," including Challenge veterans CT Tamburello, Dee Nguyen, ‘Ninja' Natalie Duran, and last season's winner, Turabi ‘Turbo' Camkiran.

The cast includes returning veterans Laurel Stucky and Jordan Wiseley. Get a rundown of the players below.